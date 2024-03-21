Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 1.86% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.48% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 4.01% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and ES make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. Darden Restaurants, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.46% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 19.24% year-to-date. Combined, DRI and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Industrial +1.1% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Energy +0.5% Utilities +0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 DHC Stock Predictions

 CL Technical Analysis

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RJD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.