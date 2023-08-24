Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within the sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.1% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 37.21% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 58.75% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 51.55% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and ENPH make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.3% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 21.35% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.07% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 19.24% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and BBWI make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial -0.0% Energy -0.1% Materials -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.4%

