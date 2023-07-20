Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 44.33% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.99% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp, is down 21.57% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 28.04% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.73% year-to-date, and PulteGroup Inc is up 69.29% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and PHM make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.3%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
Also see: EPI Dividend History
SAL Historical Stock Prices
SPR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.