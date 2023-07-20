News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

July 20, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 44.33% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.99% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp, is down 21.57% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 28.04% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.73% year-to-date, and PulteGroup Inc is up 69.29% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and PHM make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.3%
Healthcare +1.1%
Energy +0.9%
Financial +0.4%
Materials -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.5%
Technology & Communications -1.5%

