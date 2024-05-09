Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 25.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 6.47% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.83% year-to-date, and Airbnb Inc is up 8.00% year-to-date. EPAM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.65% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc is up 9.81% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Services +1.0% Healthcare +1.0% Materials +0.8% Energy +0.8% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications -0.4%

