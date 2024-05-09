News & Insights

Markets
EPAM

Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

May 09, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 25.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 6.47% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.83% year-to-date, and Airbnb Inc is up 8.00% year-to-date. EPAM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.65% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc is up 9.81% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.1%
Services+1.0%
Healthcare+1.0%
Materials+0.8%
Energy+0.8%
Financial+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Industrial+0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 GBTG Videos
 UI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPAM
ABNB
XLK
TSLA
MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.