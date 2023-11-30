Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 25.48% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.43% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 47.45% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 49.98% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 225.51% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 87.79% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMD make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Materials +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Energy +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.