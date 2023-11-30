News & Insights

Markets
WBD

Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

November 30, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 25.48% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.43% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 47.45% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 49.98% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 225.51% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 87.79% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMD make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.9%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 TCBS Average Annual Return
 CMRE Average Annual Return
 LCY YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
GOOGL
IYC
NVDA
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.