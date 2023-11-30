Thursday Corn Trade Starting Mixed

The corn market is working fractionally mixed ahead of the weekly FAS export sales data. The overnight range for March futures was 2c. The corn market closed mixed on Wednesday as Dec continues to shed open interest ahead of futures deliveries. Preliminary OI for December is down to 10,548 contracts. The more active contracts rallied a nickel from their lows and closed with 2 to 2 ½ cent gains. The March contract’s $4.70 low for the day was a new contract low.

There were zero delivery notices against December corn on FND. The oldest long is dated July 7,2022! That’s one patient (or indifferent) bull!

The Dec/March spread at 26 cents has expanded to more than 100% of carry from its usual 70-80%. This is optimal for rolling commercial and farmer short hedges forward to March and delaying sales of the cash corn. The old trader says “Carries are finite but inverses are infinite”.

Trade estimates ahead of the weekly Export Sales report range from 600,000 MT to 1.2 MMT for the week that ended 11/23. New crop forward sales are expected to be below 50k MT.

The weekly EIA data on Wednesday showed the average daily ethanol production was 1.011 million barrels. That was down 12k bpd from last week. Ethanol stocks were 273k barrels tighter at 21.379m barrels.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.49 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.25 3/4, down 2 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.75 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $4.88 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

