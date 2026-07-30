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NWFL

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, BFST

July 30, 2026 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Norwood Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, James Shook bought 3,100 shares of NWFL, for a cost of $34.55 each, for a total investment of $107,105. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag NWFL even cheaper than Shook did, with the stock trading as low as $32.95 in trading on Thursday which is 4.6% below Shook's purchase price. Norwood Financial is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Shook bought NWFL at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $213,181 at an average of $27.78 per share.

And at Business First Bancshares, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Rick D. Day who bought 1,500 shares at a cost of $31.61 each, for a trade totaling $47,415. Before this latest buy, Day purchased BFST on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $80,061 at an average of $25.83 per share. Business First Bancshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Day was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BFST trading as high as $32.39 at last check today.

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, BFSTVIDEO: Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, BFST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NWFL
BFST

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