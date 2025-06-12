Thursday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, EOLS

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Ardelyx's Director, David M. Mott, made a $737,260 buy of ARDX, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $3.69 each. So far Mott is in the green, up about 5.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.88. Ardelyx is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Mott bought ARDX at 6 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $5.31M at an average of $4.48 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Albert G. White III purchased $189,000 worth of Evolus, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $9.45 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by White III in the past twelve months. Evolus Inc is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday. White III was up about 9.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EOLS trading as high as $10.33 in trading on Thursday.

