As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MP Materials, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of MP, at a cost of $54.30 each, for a total investment of $543,000. MP Materials is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Rosenthal made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $962,540 shares for a cost of $56.62 a piece.

And at VFC, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Richard Carucci who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $17.17 each, for a total investment of $515,010. VFC is trading up about 4.9% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: MP, VFC

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