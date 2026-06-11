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Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: MP, VFC

June 11, 2026 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MP Materials, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of MP, at a cost of $54.30 each, for a total investment of $543,000. MP Materials is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Rosenthal made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $962,540 shares for a cost of $56.62 a piece.

And at VFC, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Richard Carucci who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $17.17 each, for a total investment of $515,010. VFC is trading up about 4.9% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: MP, VFCVIDEO: Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: MP, VFC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MP
VFC

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