As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Public Storage, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Kristy Pipes who purchased 2,149 shares at a cost of $278.96 each, for a trade totaling $599,485. Public Storage is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Pipes was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PSA trading as high as $290.00 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: PSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.