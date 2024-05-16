At Public Storage, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Kristy Pipes who purchased 2,149 shares at a cost of $278.96 each, for a trade totaling $599,485. Public Storage is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Pipes was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PSA trading as high as $290.00 at last check today.
VIDEO: Thursday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: PSA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.