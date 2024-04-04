Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Flowers Foods, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Edward J. Casey Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of FLO, for a cost of $23.55 each, for a total investment of $117,750. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy FLO even cheaper than Casey Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $23.20 at last check today -- that's 1.5% under Casey Jr.'s purchase price. Flowers Foods is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Robert Larsen purchased $10,008 worth of Titan Machinery, purchasing 417 shares at a cost of $24.00 each. Titan Machinery is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/4 Insider Buying Report: FLO, TITN

