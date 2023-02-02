Markets
CHTR

Thursday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, BLFY

February 02, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Charter Communications' Director, Steven A. Miron, made a $960,875 buy of CHTR, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $384.35 each. Miron was up about 5.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CHTR trading as high as $405.04 at last check today. Charter Communications is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Miron in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, CRO Robert Rowe purchased $58,100 worth of Blue Foundry Bancorp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $11.62 a piece. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Rowe was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BLFY trading as high as $11.90 at last check today.

Thursday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, BLFY
VIDEO: Thursday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, BLFY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR
BLFY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.