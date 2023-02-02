As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Charter Communications' Director, Steven A. Miron, made a $960,875 buy of CHTR, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $384.35 each. Miron was up about 5.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CHTR trading as high as $405.04 at last check today. Charter Communications is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Miron in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, CRO Robert Rowe purchased $58,100 worth of Blue Foundry Bancorp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $11.62 a piece. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Rowe was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BLFY trading as high as $11.90 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, BLFY

