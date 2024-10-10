Thursday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: PLAY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Dave & Busters Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Daniel Morris, made a $502,162 purchase of PLAY, buying 14,912 shares at a cost of $33.67 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to buy PLAY even cheaper than Morris did, with the stock trading as low as $31.29 at last check today which is 7.1% under Morris's purchase price. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Morris in the past twelve months.

