On Tuesday, Dave & Busters Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Daniel Morris, made a $502,162 purchase of PLAY, buying 14,912 shares at a cost of $33.67 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to buy PLAY even cheaper than Morris did, with the stock trading as low as $31.29 at last check today which is 7.1% under Morris's purchase price. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Morris in the past twelve months.
VIDEO: Thursday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: PLAY
