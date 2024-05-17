Thousands Of Apple Users Report IMessage Outage

(RTTNews) - Thousands of iPhone users reported issues with Apple's messaging app, iMessage, on Thursday.

According to DownDetector, over 13,000 outages were reported shortly after 6 p.m. ET. The outage tracking site also noted issues reported with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile starting around the same time.

iPhone users took to X to complain about problems sending text messages and to confirm others were experiencing the same delays.

Apple's System Status tracker briefly noted the issue around 7:00 p.m. ET. Apple marked the problem as resolved by 7:30 p.m. ET.

Users quickly flocked to social media platforms to share their experiences of being unable to use iMessage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.