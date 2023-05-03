Thomson Reuters (TRI) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Thomson Reuters said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $124.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.34%, an increase of 39.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 101,328K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.63% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters is 93.99. The forecasts range from a low of 68.54 to a high of $116.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.63% from its latest reported closing price of 124.71.

The projected annual revenue for Thomson Reuters is 6,963MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,218K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,555K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,724K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing a decrease of 32.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,632K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 5,627K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,143K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,499K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Thomson-Reuters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

