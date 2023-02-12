Dividends
TRI

Thomson Reuters (TRI) Declares $0.49 Dividend

February 12, 2023 — 06:49 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Thomson Reuters said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $120.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.33% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters is $89.98. The forecasts range from a low of $69.23 to a high of $108.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.33% from its latest reported closing price of $120.50.

The projected annual revenue for Thomson Reuters is $6,963MM. The projected annual EPS is $3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.24%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 105,442K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

TRI / Thomson Reuters Corp. Ownership

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,555K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,127K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 86.71% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,240K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,797K shares, representing a decrease of 24.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 21.89% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,016K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 55.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,724K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing a decrease of 32.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 75.11% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 5,627K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Thomson-Reuters Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.