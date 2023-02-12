Thomson Reuters (TRI) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Thomson Reuters said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $120.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.33% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters is $89.98. The forecasts range from a low of $69.23 to a high of $108.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.33% from its latest reported closing price of $120.50.

The projected annual revenue for Thomson Reuters is $6,963MM. The projected annual EPS is $3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.24%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 105,442K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,555K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,127K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 86.71% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,240K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,797K shares, representing a decrease of 24.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 21.89% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,016K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 55.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,724K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing a decrease of 32.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 75.11% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 5,627K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Thomson-Reuters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.