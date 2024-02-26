Earnings season is winding down but that means we still have many of the retailers, who usually report at the end of earnings season, and some large cap technology companies yet to report.

It’s not a quiet week for earnings. There are dozens of companies that are expected to report including big box retailers like Macy’s, Target and Lowe’s.

But what about the red-hot companies?

These five companies have great earnings surprise track records, including one that is perfect over the last 5 years. It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years especially in the middle of a pandemic.

They are already breaking out to new highs and are up big in the last year. Will another beat push them even higher?

This Week’s 5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts

1. Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN )

Urban Outfitters operates Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People retail brands. It has beat 4 quarters in a row.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have surged 71% over the last year and have busted out to new all-time highs. Yet it trades with a forward P/E of just 12.8. That makes it a value stock.

Is Urban Outfitters too hot to handle this earnings season?

2. The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX )

The TJX Companies operates three big brands in the United States, including TJMaxx, Marshall’s and Home Goods. It has a great earnings surprise track record with 7 earnings beats in a row.

Shares of The TJX Companies are up 29% over the last year and have busted out to new all-time highs. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 24.

Will The TJX Companies beat again this week?

3. Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM )

Salesforce has not missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive at any time but certainly during a pandemic it’s even more so.

Shares of Salesforce are up 80% over the last year but it is not quite back to 2021 highs. Salesforce is now trading with a forward P/E of 30.

Will Salesforce beat again and keep its perfect earnings record intact?

4. Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK )

Autodesk has a great earnings surprise record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years and it was before the pandemic hit, in 2019. That’s impressive.

Shares of Autodesk are up 33.4% in the last year. It’s not cheap. Autodesk now trades with a forward P/E of 32.

Will Autodesk extend its earnings beat streak this week?

5. Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL )

Dell Technologies has beat 7 quarters in a row and has only missed once in the last 5 years. What a great earnings surprise track record.

Shares of Dell Technologies have soared 123% over the last year. But it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.7.

Is Dell Technologies too hot to handle?

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.