This Tech Stock Expects a Strong 2022, Despite Supply Chain Issues

Even though there is a shortage in the semiconductor industry, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is still in a strong position for at least the next few years. In this video clip from the "Semiconductor Revolution" show on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 19, Fool.com contributor Jose Najarro looks at how AMD is able to successfully manage the cyclical nature of its business.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Jose Najarro: The reason I'm not too concerned is one, I do believe sometimes the semiconductor shortage is helping the semiconductor industry up a bit. Normally, what you would have here in the semiconductor industry is you have companies sometimes overorder on a lot of products, and that kind of causes a little bit of cyclicality, they will overorder a year or two in advance, and then by the third year they're like, OK, maybe we overordered a little too much, so we're not going to order that much this year.

Because of the shortage, I do believe overordering is not possible at the moment by a lot of the consumers, so I think it's helping somehow and this cyclicality that we normally see in the overall market. I also do believe in the short-term of things, these shortages can give a little bit of boost in margins. I mean if there's a shortage, companies will have a bit of pricing power, maybe later down the line when, if the shortage eases up a bit, maybe we might start to see some compression on margins, but right now, companies like AMD, if the datacenters, I'm pretty sure they're able to have a little more strength in the pricing power.

At the end of the day, I really wouldn't imagine so much, I mean, AMD and all these players, all these orders are long-term orders, so AMD and all these big players already know how much inventory they are going to have. At the moment, AMD still in their most recent earnings mentioned they expect a strong year in 2022 and I'm pretty sure they're also going to show this strength in 2023.

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.