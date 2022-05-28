This Semiconductor Stock Is Leading the Pack

At a recent shareholder day event, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced an encouraging earnings report and much more. In this video clip from the "Semiconductor Revolution" show on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 19, Fool.com contributor Jose Najarro details several of the global semiconductor company's new products and an important acquisition.

Jose Najarro: During this keynote, they did mention that they're going to share a lot of the new products, but they did give some great insight. If you go to AMD's investors' relations website, it was a quick presentation. At the beginning, it was pretty much just their annual earnings report just talking about the overall growth that they're seeing in forms of revenue, in forms of gross margins, in form of operating margins. They're also increasing their research and development spending.

Then if you go down the list, they talk a little bit more about some of the new products that they're releasing. For example, they are going to be releasing their next-generation of Zen 4 desktop and server CPUs. Again, hopefully on Monday during the COMPUTEX presentation, we hear a little bit more. They are focusing on new products from their server and consumer CPUs.

They're also going to deliver their new AMD RDNA 3 GPUs. This is their next generation of graphics cards. Again, here they are hitting both the consumer market and the server market. They pretty much just say, "These are expected to come out later this year." But no real benchmarks. I do believe we're going to hear a little bit more about them during their COMPUTEX presentation early next week on Monday.

They do mention a lot about their acquisition of Xilinx. This has been, in my opinion, a great move. If one takes a closer look at AMD's investors' relations website, in just the past five days they've already announced numerous new products, thanks to this acquisition.

For example, they just released some developer kits that are good for engineers or engineering firms that want to practice artificial intelligence and robotics. These developer kits are all thanks to that Xilinx acquisition. They also mention that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is using some of Xilinx's RF system on chips to bring global connectivity. Again, another product thanks to the Xilinx acquisition.

They recently announced a partnership with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). That doesn't really have to do much with Xilinx, it was more of a Qualcomm and AMD partnership. But overall it just shows that this is a company that's playing with the big boys right now, and the big boys really want to give AMD the money.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

