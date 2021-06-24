This Could Be a Huge Catalyst for Roblox

In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Roblox has seen a lawsuit in the past month, announced that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has created an experience using its platform, and reported its critical metrics for May. Below I share a few highlights of the video.

Roblox reported that daily active users saw 28% year-over-year growth for May 2021 but did experience a slowdown of 1% compared to April 2021. This slowdown in monthly users triggered a bit of a sell-off, which I believe will be forgotten once investors hear the guidance for the summer months. Netflix has recently released a Stranger Things experience within the Roblox metaverse. I would not be surprised if more media production houses start creating experiences on Roblox in the upcoming quarters. I look at valuation metrics and share what I believe is one of the most significant risks.

