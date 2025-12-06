THG (LSE:THG) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 49.22

The average one-year price target for THG (LSE:THG) has been revised to 49.22 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of 44.68 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 GBX to a high of 84.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.45% from the latest reported closing price of 45.38 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in THG. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.01%, an increase of 7.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.26% to 41,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,480K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,744K shares , representing a decrease of 34.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 16.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,905K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares , representing a decrease of 32.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 29.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,197K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,424K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,146K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 12.17% over the last quarter.

