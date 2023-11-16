THG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.71, changing hands as high as $119.55 per share. Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, THG's low point in its 52 week range is $103.825 per share, with $148.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.42.
