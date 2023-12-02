News & Insights

Markets
DIS

These Streaming Stocks Are Doomed for 1 Reason

December 02, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

Streaming TV is a tough business, and there won't be a dozen winners when the market shakes out. Investors need to consider who will likely win and who will be left behind in their investments.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the winners, but it's the losers that are the focus, with companies losing hundreds of millions of dollars with no easy way out. These are the streaming stocks you should avoid.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 28, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 29, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 29, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
NFLX
CMCSA
PARA
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.