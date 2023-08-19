These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 forced countless businesses to move their work online, increasing demand for online services. Yet, even as the world opens up again, many companies have retained various aspects of working online.

That means demand for digital services will likely continue to rise over the long term. Industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) have massive potential in the coming years and are attractive sectors for investment.

Companies innovating in these markets should make excellent stocks to hold over the long term as they profit from the development of tech. Here are three tech stocks that are building the future.

1. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have soared 37% since the start of the year, rallying investors with expanding prospects in multiple high-growth sectors. The company is not always the first to a market, but it has proven talent at taking existing technology and presenting it in a way that attracts millions of consumers.

Apple has done just this with smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones, achieving leading market shares in each of these product categories.

Consequently, the company's recent venture into VR/AR looks promising. The VR market on its own is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 45% through 2029. Meta Platforms and Sony have dominated the industry in recent years, but Apple has the brand loyalty and vast resources to eventually outperform these companies.

Moreover, the potency of Apple's products could see it become a leading driver in the adoption of AI services by the public. The company is gradually increasing its AI-enabled features across its product lineup and has built a framework for creating large language models similar to the ones running OpenAI's ChatGPT.

While its stock has risen 238% in the last five years, Apple remains a screaming buy as it continues to innovate and build the future.

2. Microsoft

As the home of such brands as Office, Windows, Azure, and Xbox, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become one of the biggest names in software. Its stature in tech has provided it with the resources to invest heavily in emerging markets and expand its business.

In 2019, the tech giant invested $1 billion in OpenAI, with that figure increasing by $10 billion after the launch of ChatGPT last year. The partnership has allowed Microsoft to obtain exclusive licenses to several of the start-up's AI models, giving it an edge over competitors like Amazon and Alphabet.

Microsoft has used OpenAI's technology to introduce artificial intelligence upgrades across its software lineup. Meanwhile, the company has increased its investment in the sector by backing chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Microsoft is reportedly providing financial and engineering assistance to AMD in an effort to create an alternative to Nvidia when it comes to AI chips.

Thousands of businesses worldwide have come to depend on Microsoft's productivity software. As it continues to expand its catalog of AI services, revenue will likely continue rising alongside its stock price.

3. Advanced Micro Devices

A swiftly expanding tech industry has made it a no-brainer to add a chip stock to your portfolio. Many industries will require high-powered chips to move forward, and AMD is one of the biggest names in that market.

AMD has become a significant growth driver in tech by supplying its hardware across the industry. The company's chips can be found in countless devices, from game consoles to laptops, custom-built PCs, and data centers worldwide.

As a result, AMD has entered into lucrative partnerships with many of the world's most valuable companies. AMD supplies chips to Sony and Microsoft's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S game consoles. Meanwhile, the company's hardware powers cloud platforms such as Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle.

Since the start of 2023, AMD has pivoted much of its business to AI as it works to steal market share from Nvidia. Many companies are rooting for AMD as increased competition will bring down the cost of chips.

As the semiconductor company continues to expand and chip demand rises across tech, AMD's stock appears a compelling investment.

