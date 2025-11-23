These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

It may be a boring business, but Walmart doesn't have to be a boring stock.

Boeing shares have made no net progress for the past eight years, largely on concerns about the design of its newer jetliners. Yet orders continue to stack up.

While Apple's initial entry into the consumer-facing AI space was disappointing, the second effort slated for the year ahead is much more promising.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have obviously led the market higher over the past couple of years, and by extension, helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to outperform other market indexes. Indeed, AI stocks' performances almost seem to have come at everything else's expense. There's only so much investment capital to go around, after all.

With the artificial intelligence rally getting a bit long in the tooth though -- with talk of an AI bubble on the verge of popping -- it might be wise to start positioning for a rotation out of the market's most-loved technology darlings and into something more traditionally blue chippy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average would be a great place to start that search.

Here's a closer look at three Dow stocks that could soar in 2026, and then keep soaring after that.

1. Walmart

It seems strange to suggest Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares are capable of soaring. Although the stock certainly has its bullish moments, there's still only so much growth that can be achieved by selling basic consumer goods through a network of brick-and-mortar retail stores. And to be fair, Walmart's version of soaring isn't quite what it would be with names like Nvidia or IonQ.

Still, given the relatively less risk and volatility Walmart brings to the table, this stock should perform surprisingly well in the year ahead for a couple of reasons.

One of those reasons was just underscored with the release of the company's fiscal third-quarter numbers. Revenue grew 5.8% year over year to $179.5 billion versus expectations of $177.4 billion for Q3 of fiscal year 2026, which ended Oct. 31, 2025. Adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share topped estimates of $0.60. Same-store sales within the United States (where Walmart does about two-thirds of its business) improved by 4.5% versus a tough year-earlier comparison of 5.3%.

Were it just this one quarter it might be chalked up as a stroke of luck. It's not just this one quarter, though. This sort of growth and outperformance has been the norm for the better part of the past few years. It's a sign that the retailer's pricing, positioning, and perks are all resonating with consumers of all income demographics. Other similar retailers can't claim the same.

As for the other reason Walmart shares are set to rally in 2026 and beyond, despite the company's persistently impressive performance of late, the stock hasn't exactly reflected this. Even with the recent post-earnings leap shares are still only barely above their February peak. There's plenty of room to tack on more gains from here.

2. Boeing

It's been downright agonizing to be a Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholder since 2019. Just when it looks like the company's finally going to shake off all the misery that its new (and lauded) 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner jets have caused, a new problem seems to surface, upending the stock. Shares are currently trading right about where they were in the middle of 2017, in fact. Consistent net losses during this stretch certainly haven't helped either.

The funny thing is, despite all the company's plane-design woes, airlines continue to order more and more of them. As of the end of the third quarter Boeing's production backlog stood at record-breaking $635 billion worth of orders.

Most of these orders can be canceled, for the record. But most of them won't be, given that the average age of jetliners still in active use today is just under a record-breaking 15 years (according to the International Air Transport Association). More and more of these planes are going to need to be replaced in the foreseeable future. Indeed, Boeing expects the airline industry to take delivery of 43,600 new planes between now and 2044 just to keep up with the growing demand for air travel. For perspective, there are only a little more than 27,000 jetliners currently in airlines' active fleets.

The year ahead may be the year the industry as well as investors are finally forced to connect these dots and start pricing this bigger picture into Boeing's shares.

3. Apple

Finally, add Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to your list of Dow stocks that could soar in 2026 and beyond.

It's not been a bad performer this year. In fact, Apple shares recently hit a record high.

There's no denying, however, the stock's been held back by the company's botched entry into the consumer-facing artificial intelligence (AI) space; Apple Intelligence just wasn't ready for deployment when it became available in October last year. Neither was the updated version of its AI-powered digital assistant Siri.

Disappointing AI software, of course, negates the need for Apple's newest AI-capable hardware than can use it, which is why iPhone revenue only improved about 4% over the course of the past four reported quarters.

One has to assume, however, the company's going to make sure it gets it right the next time around, particularly with the rerelease of an updated Siri slated for sometime early in the coming year. This will also give consumers more time to warm up to the idea of onboard artificial intelligence tools, as well as give the company a chance to develop and introduce a cheaper version of the AI-capable iPhone 17 that launched in September.

Meanwhile, iPhone owners' devices continue to age, moving them closer to an eventual upgrade. UBS reported in March that the average age of an iPhone outside of China was a sky-high 37 months, pushing the limit of how long these customers will postpone the purchase of a new one.

In other words, several bullish forces are likely to converge in 2026.

The only matter that might give you pause here is the stock's recent run-up. We may be due for a small pullback, particularly if most other AI technology stocks take a corrective tumble. That could drag AAPL shares lower, too.

Just don't get be too stingy. When Apple's firing on all cylinders, the stock doesn't remain on sale for too long.

