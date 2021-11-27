These 2 Semiconductor Companies Seem Unstoppable

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). These two semiconductor stocks continue to perform strongly, ignoring most of the downturn the stock market has seen these past few days. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Nov. 10, IBM (NYSE: IBM) Cloud announced it has chosen AMD's third-generation server processors, Milan, to expand its cloud workload solutions. During AMD's most recent third-quarter earnings, the company reported its sixth straight quarter of record server processor revenue, driven by the strong adoption of Milan. In the upcoming weeks, Nvidia has numerous events for the financial community: the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Nov. 3, the Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit on Dec. 1, and the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Dec. 6. Nvidia continues to showcase the strength of its software solutions. On Nov. 19, it showed how a start-up company keeps workers safe using vision AI, the Nvidia Metropolis platform, and Nvidia A100 graphics cards. On Nov. 22, it demonstrated using deep learning models to turn written phrases into images.

