These 2 Bearish Signs Could Spell Trouble for XRP

Key Points

XRP's ecosystem needs capital to thrive.

It also needs that capital to flow from project to project.

Both of those things look to be trending in the wrong direction.

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XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) holders are, among other things, banking on the possibility that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is going to capture a meaningful slice of the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market and attract a lot of institutional capital to the network in the process. That market could be worth as much as $8 trillion by 2030, up from its value of $31.5 billion today.

So when the on-chain data backing that story starts to slip badly, it's worth paying attention with a little bit of urgency. Two metrics in particular have flipped sharply bearish over the past 30 days, and if things don't improve soon enough, it'll threaten the idea that XRP is the coin to buy to get exposure to institutional positioning in the tokenization market. Here's what's happening and why it's concerning for holders.

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Assets are exiting and circulating less

Tokenization simply means recording an asset's ownership and metadata on a crypto token so it can be tracked and traded more efficiently. Critical financial instruments like U.S. Treasuries and private credit are the leading use cases for tokenization, and, generally speaking, when tokenized assets are parked on a blockchain, they provide a measure of evidence that the chain itself is valuable, as it implies that there's at least some utility in using it for managing assets.

Today, the XRPL holds $384.5 million in tokenized assets, which is down 11% over the 30-day period ending on June 5, breaking what had previously been a fairly long streak of rising tokenized asset value. That's a pretty steep drop in such a short period, and it's having other consequences; the network now only holds just over a 1% market share for tokenized assets, while growth on other chains is starting to accelerate.

The second number is even more bearish.

The XRPL's 30-day tokenized asset transfer volume crashed 59% to roughly $54.1 million. Stagnant on-chain assets don't pay any kind of rent or transaction fees, nor do they contribute any capital flows to breathe life into the network's project ecosystem. It suggests asset managers are holding their positions rather than deploying capital to generate a yield, which undercuts one of the main reasons to use a blockchain for asset management.

If assets aren't being transferred, the chain's economy isn't proving its value, which detracts from the bull thesis for XRP.

Is this just a blip?

The picture isn't uniformly bleak.

RWA holders on XRPL grew 275% in the same 30-day period, reaching a total of 105 holders, and stablecoin transfer volume climbed by 118%, reaching $4.5 billion. So capital is still flowing on the XRPL, just not as much for tokenized assets. That suggests the decline in tokenized asset transfer volume could be temporary.

Therefore, for XRP's holders, this trend is worth watching closely, but it isn't a fire alarm just yet.

Still, if tokenized asset metrics keep shrinking over the next quarter or so, especially if the outflows accelerate or if volume drops even faster, the bull thesis for this coin will have a real problem.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.