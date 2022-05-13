The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amgen, Altria Group, Uber Technologies, Microchip Technology, and Arista Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amgen Inc. AMGN, Altria Group, Inc. MO, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amgen, Altria Group and Uber

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amgen Inc., Altria Group, Inc., and Uber Technologies, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Amgen have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry in the year-to-date period (+7.9% vs. -28.4%) on the back of the company's rapidly advancing pipeline of early and late-stage assets. Several phase III readouts are due in 2022. Lumakras, a first-in-class lung cancer treatment, is off to an excellent start while its label expansion studies are progressing rapidly. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio.



While Amgen's key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Xgeva and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same along with pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of its's products and franchises. Several of Amgen's marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds and continued COVID-19 headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)



Shares of Altria Group have modestly outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past year (+10.8% vs. +10.4%) but have done significantly better than the broader market given the stock's solid defensive attributes.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from strong pricing as came through in the last quarterly report when higher pricing across the Smokeable and Oral Tobacco segments aided performance. Higher pricing contributed to adjusted company's operating income across the Smokeable unit. The company has been undertaking measures to expand in the oral tobacco space. In particular, it has been gaining from the growth in on! oral nicotine pouches.



However, Altria continues to assess the macroeconomic impacts of the pandemic on adult tobacco consumers, such as stay-at-home practices and disposable income. The company also continues to assess the impacts of any supply-chain or distribution-related disruption.



(You can read the full research report on Altria Group here >>>)



Uber shares have declined -46.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Services industry's decline of -25.5%, reflectging the negative market sentiment on profitless operators like Uber. The Zacks analyst believes that there remains uncertainty over Uber's Mobility operations. Nevertheless, the company's measures to expand its delivery operations through successive acquisitions are encouraging. To this end, the buyout of Drizly is noteworthy.



Continued recovery in Mobility operations is aiding the company. Strong segmental performances are leading to continued improvement in Uber's adjusted EBITDA. Moreover, with free cash flow approaching break even, the company expects positive free cash flow for the full year.



(You can read the full research report on Uber here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Microchip Technology Inc., and Arista Networks, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.