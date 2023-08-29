The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, NVIDIA and Alibaba

For Immediate Release

Will August Nonfarm Payrolls Stay Strong? Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week ahead, critical U.S. nonfarm jobs data from August comes out on Friday.

Across the globe, bond market investors seek a reprieve from higher long-term rates. A weakish nonfarm jobs number would do the trick.

In Europe, harmonized consumer price inflation (HICP) numbers come out on Thursday. A +5.3% y/y HICP rate is forecast there for August, after a higher +5.5% y/y HICP rate showed up in July.

In Asia, Mainland China is battling to shore up its markets and economy. We get the latest manufacturing PMIs from that major manufacturing economy.

Finally, a new "El Nino" weather event could affect global food markets.

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, reordered for equity traders—

(1) Does the Fed's Tight Stance Move with Friday's U.S. Nonfarm Payroll Data?

With U.S. Treasury yields surging and stocks wobbling, major data in coming days will test the U.S. economy's temperature as investors worry that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

The August employment report out on Friday takes center stage. July non-farm payrolls showed the economy added fewer jobs than expected, but solid wage gains and a declining unemployment rate to 3.5% pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Other data such as consumer confidence, the state of manufacturing, and inflation, with the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index is also due.

The readings come on the heels of central bank policymakers gathering for the annual Fed confab in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hitting their highest levels since 2007.

(2) Where Do Long-Term Government Bond Yields Go from Here?

Bond investors are keen to leave behind a painful August that saw a rethink of how long rates will stay higher as a strong U.S. economy put the recession fund managers have long pined for even further out of reach.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields soared to a 16-year high, and real rates, adjusted for future inflation, jumped above 2% for the first time since 2009, unnerving stock markets.

But just as investors were digesting that narrative, a deepening downturn in business activity pointed to more pain ahead for Europe's stumbling economies, prompting double-digit drops in British and German bond yields in recent days.

Now, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries are set for their worst monthly performance since February, with yields up nearly 30 basis points in August. But a gloomier outlook has seen smaller rises in German and British yields.

(3) Mainland China's Real Growth Is Sputtering

China is taking ever more steps to revitalize drooping equities, a languishing currency, a teetering property market, and a floundering economy — except the big one investors want: bold fiscal stimulus.

Recent days have seen more than 100 A-share companies reportedly announcing buybacks at the request of regulators ready to shore up market confidence. The PBOC has set much stronger-than-expected mid-points for the yuan, building a floor above recent 9 1/2-month lows.

Real estate is at the center of the storm – silent Country Garden development sites show the sector's sorry state. Some developers don't have the cash to pay workers — or debt obligations.

President Xi Jinping told a BRICS summit that China's economy is a "giant ship" that will "forge ahead." PMIs on Thursday and Friday will give the latest evidence of any leaks.

(4) The European Economy Sputters, Too. What's the ECB Going to Do Next?

For a year it was a no-brainer that the European Central Bank (ECB) would be hiking rates to contain high inflation — its key rate rose swiftly to 3.75% from below 0%.

Now comes the tough part as the economy sputters. Data showing a slide in business activity has convinced many traders that a pause in September is likely. Yet Thursday's flash euro area August inflation number, which follows releases from some member states, could be the decider.

Eurozone consumer prices rose by 5.3% in July versus 5.5% in June, extending a downtrend that started last autumn. The closely-watched underlying gauge was flat at 5.5%, but services inflation rose.

Germany's Bundesbank has warned of a growing risk that consumer price growth gets stuck above 2%. August's +20% surge in European gas prices suggests disinflation could be slow.

It is too soon to rule out a September hike.

(5) Will a New "El Nino" Weather Event Affect Global Food Supplies?

El Nino — having emerged for the first time in seven years — is posing a growing threat to global food supplies with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center saying that the weather phenomenon is expected to strengthen through the winter of 2023/24.

India's monsoon rains have suffered, with this month set to be the driest August since records began in 1901. The world's most populous country is already concerned about the threat to production of several basic commodities, including rice and sugar.

India's export ban of non-basmati white rice last month sent global prices sharply higher, and the country is expected to prohibit mills from exporting sugar from October.

Agricultural production in other Asian countries, including major palm oil and coffee producer Indonesia, and Thailand — one of the world's top sugar exporters — is also expected to be hit by dry weather in coming months.

Top Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Tech megacaps remain a focus in our current #1 list.

(1) Amazon.com: This is a $1.36T market cap stock with a share price of $133 now. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

(2) NVIDIA: This is a $1.16T market cap stock with a share price of $460 now. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of C and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

(3) Alibaba: This is a $228.6B market cap stock with a share price of $89 now. I see a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of B and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

One must wonder: When do Zacks Value scores of F on Amazon and NVIDIA matter?

If those awful Zacks Value scores do start to matter soon, a savvy trader would be buying Alibaba shares, with a Zacks Value score of B and a Zacks Growth score of B.

