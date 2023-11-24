News & Insights

The Most Expensive City in Every State

November 24, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Where you decide to plant roots impacts your entire financial picture: your job earnings and employment opportunities, whether you can afford to buy a home and what you’ll pay for necessities such as groceries, healthcare, transportation and utilities.

It also impacts your goals and your lifestyle. Are there colleges in town for yourself or your kids? How about recreation? How much time will you spend commuting?

24/7 Wall St. looked at the cost of living across the country and other data to determine the most expensive city to live in every state. The results showed that in some locales, the cost of living exceeds the national average. But, surprisingly, the amount it will take to live in the most expensive metro area in 29 states falls below the average cost of living, per the study.

GOBankingRates added information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, Data USA and more to add some interesting facts about life in these 50 metropolitan areas. Take a look at the priciest place to live in each state.

Pier at Fairhope Alabama

Alabama: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

  • Cost of living: 3.1% less expensive than national average 

This metro area is bustling, with about 104,000 people employed. While the majority of jobs are in the retail and healthcare/social assistance sectors, the highest-paying industries are mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction at nearly $74,000 per year.

Beautiful view along the dock at Anchorage, Alaska - Image.

Alaska: Anchorage

  • Cost of living: 4.3% more expensive than national average 

A high-paying job is helpful in pricey Alaska. Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction is the top-earning sector in Anchorage, too, at about $136,000 a year – not quite double the earnings in Alabama.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

  •  Cost of living: 2.6% more expensive than national average 

Despite a higher-than-average cost of living, the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler area continues to draw new residents. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Maricopa County had the most growth of any county in the nation in 2022, adding 56,831 residents.

Fayetteville, Arkansas / USA - May 04 2019: Building Facade view, historical square downtown Fayetteville, Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

  • Cost of living: 6.7% less expensive than national average

People seeking to resettle also find the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area attractive. Between 2020 and 2021, the metro area’s population grew by 2.27%. Median household income grew event more – 7.78%.

San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.

California: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

  • Cost of living: 17.4% more expensive than national average 

The Bay Area remains cost-prohibitive for many households, but it has held on to its trademark diversity. Nearly 42% of the area residents speak a language other than English at home – twice the overall U.S. rate.

Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

Colorado: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

  • Cost of living: 7.3% more expensive than national average 

Colleges in the Denver metro area pump thousands of new graduates into the workforce every year. The largest number of those diplomas are issued in general business administration and management, registered nursing and public health nursing.

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

  • Cost of living: 5.6% more expensive than national average 

The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area provides an alternative residence for people who work in New York City but don’t want to pay sky-high housing prices. The cost of living in the New York City metro area is 15.5% higher than the national average – about 10% higher than in these Connecticut communities.

Gardens and the Tatnall Building in Dover, Delaware.

Delaware: Dover

  • Cost of living: 5.1% less expensive than national average 

It costs about 5% less than the national average to live in Dover, the capital of Delaware. If you work in utilities, you’ll have one of the highest-paid jobs in the state at an average of about $100,000.

Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

Florida: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

  • Cost of living: 10% more expensive than national average

The average price of a home in Miami is around $570,000. Homes cost about $534,000 in Fort Lauderdale and $363,000 in Pompano Beach. Each is up at least 4% from last year, per Zillow.

High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Georgia: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

  • Cost of living: 1.8% less expensive than national average 

The Atlanta metro area, which includes Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, has a population of 6.22 million, which makes it the eighth-largest in the U.S. That ranks it just above Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach in terms of population, Statista reports.

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu

  • Cost of living: 13.8% more expensive than national average 

Hawaii continues to attract foreign-born residents, despite the high cost of living. In 2021, the highest numbers of state residents from other nations came from the Philippines, followed by Japan and China.

View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho: Boise

  • Cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average 

The cost of owning a home in Boise is falling, even though the average price is $468,000. That’s down 4.8% from a year ago, per Zillow.

Chicago, Illinois is one of the best cities for Communication Majors

Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

  • Cost of living: 4.8% more expensive than national average 

Workers living in this metro area have a longer commute time (31.3 minutes) than the typical worker in the United States (26.8 minutes). What’s worse? A little more than 3% of the area’s workforce have commutes longer than 90 minutes.

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

  • Cost of living: 5.3% less expensive than national average

The Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area has a workforce that is 1.05 million strong. You’ll find the most employees — more than 150,000 — in the healthcare/social assistance category, followed by manufacturing (about 128,000).

Aerial view of University of Iowa in Iowa City at Sunrise.

Iowa: Iowa City

  • Cost of living: 4.7% less expensive than national average 

If you want to live in a walk-to-work city, check out Iowa City. In 2021, 14% of the city’s workforce got to their jobs on foot.

Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas: Manhattan

  •  Cost of living: 6.2% less expensive than national average 

Manhattan is the home of Kansas State University, which awarded 6,030 degrees in 2021. The most popular majors of students attending college in Manhattan are elementary education and teaching, followed by general marketing and marketing management, then general animal sciences.

The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette

  •  Cost of living: 6.8% less expensive than national average 

Lexington is another area where the highest-paying job is the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction – workers make an average of $115,909.

The New Orleans Skyline.

Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie

  • Cost of living: 3.1% less expensive than national average 

With Louisiana’s long history in energy production, it’s no surprise that the biggest exports coming from the state are gasoline, (unclassified) coal products and fuel oils.

Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

Maine: Portland-South Portland

  • Cost of living: 0.3% more expensive than national average 

Maine shares a border with Canada, and a number of Canadians have moved south to the Portland area and the rest of the state. In 2021, about 9,400 of the state’s residents were born in Canada.

This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

Maryland: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

  • Cost of living: 5.4% more expensive than national average

Between 2020 and 2021, the population of Baltimore-Columbia-Towson grew to 2.84 million, up 1.31%, and its median household income grew from to $87,513, a 4.42% increase.

US route 1 traffic leading into downtown Boston, Massachusetts during rush hour.

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

  •  Cost of living: 10.2% more expensive than national average 

The Boston area is home to several prominent colleges and universities, including Harvard, which is in Cambridge. Among residents of the Boston-Cambridge-Newton area, 51.4% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, about 1.4 times the average U.S. rate.

Ann Arbor, United States - October 18, 2015: Pedestrians crossing State Street in Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan with State Theater on the right.

Michigan: Ann Arbor

  • Cost of living: 1% less expensive than national average 

Ann Arbor is another college town, home to the University of Michigan. In 2021, the university awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, giving employers in the state a new batch of potential members of the workforce.

Downtown Minneapolis skyline aerial view with the Minneapolis Convention Center on the left and MN 65 highway on the right.

Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

  • Cost of living: 3.2% more expensive than national average 

Healthcare/social assistance leads the way when it comes to jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area with nearly 300,000 positions. It’s fitting, therefore, that about 4,900 registered nursing degrees were awarded in the area in 2021.

Gulfport Mississippi

Mississippi: Gulfport-Biloxi

  • Cost of living: 9.2% less expensive than national average

 The average Gulfport home is valued at about $191,000, according to Zillow, an increase of 3.2% over the past year.

Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri: St. Louis

  • Cost of living: 4.3% less expensive than national average

Forbes included three companies with headquarters in the St. Louis area on its 2023 list of the 100 best large employers in the nation – Edward Jones, Washington University and BJC Healthcare. Combined, they have about 90,000 employees.

Billings Montana downtown

Montana: Billings

  • Cost of living: 6.3% less expensive than national average 

Like Maine, Montana is nestled along the Canadian border. About 3,400 Canadian-born people call Montana home.

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

Nebraska: Omaha-Council Bluffs

  • Cost of living: 4.7% less expensive than national average 

The Omaha-Council Bluffs area also spans part of Iowa. The two states exported $46.6 billion worth of meat and seafood in 2020.

Reno, Nevada skyline at dawn with colorful lights

Nevada: Reno

  • Cost of living: 1.1% less expensive than national average

 Reno calls itself The Biggest Little City in the World, but it’s also been a designated Tree City USA for about 30 years. There are 159 varieties of trees in Reno parks, according to the city.

Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua

  • Cost of living: 4% more expensive than national average

Manchester is the largest city in Northern New England, with more than 115,000 residents. It embodies New England charm and also sits within an hour’s drive of Boston, the White Mountains and the Seacoast region.

River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton

  • Cost of living: 3.8% more expensive than national average 

Home values are about nine times higher in Princeton than they are in Trenton, the state capital. The U.S. Census Bureau pegs the median value of an owner-occupied home at $893,600. In Trenton, it’s $96,700.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico: Santa Fe

  • Cost of living: 5.6% less expensive than national average 

When most people think of the oldest U.S. settlements, they think of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts. However, Santa Fe is the oldest capital city in the U.S., established 13 years before the Pilgrims landed in 1620. It was a key area for the Spanish empire north of the Rio Grande River.

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City

  • Cost of living: 15.5% more expensive than national average 

The New York-Newark-Jersey City area is a melting pot indeed. The most foreign-born residents of the region come from the Dominican Republic, followed by China and India.

Raleigh skyline in the summer with crepe myrtle trees in bloom - Image.

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary

  • Cost of living: 4.3% less expensive than national average 

Raleigh’s history dates to the second half of the 18th century. Cary, the lesser-known of the two, has roots that go back that far, too, but it was a sleepy community until the development of the nearby Research Triangle Park about 200 years later. Cary has grown from a population of about 44,000 in 1990 to 132,000 in 2010 to 180,000 in 2022.

North Dakota state capitol building in Bismarck, ND.

North Dakota: Bismarck

  • Cost of living: 5.8% less expensive than national average 

The average Bismarck resident spends about 16 minutes commuting to work, although 1.44% of the city’s workforce has a commute of more than 90 minutes.

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

Ohio: Columbus

  • Cost of living: 5.8% less expensive than national average 

Columbus, the home of Ohio State University, is the largest city in the state in terms of population. State figures show Columbus has about 908,000 residents, well eclipsing Cleveland (362,000) and Cincinnati (310,000).

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

  • Cost of living: 6.2% less expensive than national average 

Here are a couple of fun facts, courtesy of the people at Visit OKC. By land area, Oklahoma City is the eighth-largest metropolitan city in the United States. The capitol building in Oklahoma City had a working oil well on its grounds until 2021 — and Oklahoma was the only state to be able to say that.

steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

  • Cost of living: 5.7% more expensive than national average 

Vancouver is in Washington state, but it’s part of the Portland metro area, just 9.1 miles from one city hall to the other. The Columbia River is the boundary between the two states.

Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

  • Cost of living: 2.3% more expensive than national average

Employment in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area grew by 2.39% from 2020 to 2021, rising from 3.02 million employees to 3.09 million. The most employees are in the healthcare/social assistance category, with educational services holding the second spot. That makes sense, given the School District of Philadelphia has nearly 200,000 students and the city has 32 colleges and universities.

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

  • Cost of living: 1.2% more expensive than national average 

The median home value in both Providence and Warwick is about 365,000, Zillow reports. That’s about half of the value of homes in Boston ($715,000), which is about an hour away by car.

Hilton Head, South Carolina, lighthouse at dusk.

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

  • Cost of living: 2% less expensive than national average 

Buying a home in the Hilton Head area could be a good investment. If you properly license your property as a short-term rental, you could benefit from the tourism dollars that flow through the region. Approximately 2.5 million people visit Hilton Head each year.

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: Riverwalk along the Big Sioux River.

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

  • Cost of living: 5.9% less expensive than national average 

Sioux Falls, and South Dakota in general, also is popular with tourists. While it doesn’t have the beaches like Hilton Head, 4.4 million visitors still traveled to and within South Dakota and spent $4.7 billion, SDVisit.com reports.

View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

Tennessee: Nashville

  • Cost of living: 3% less expensive than national average 

Nashville has a place in advertising history. Legend has it that President Theodore Roosevelt visited the old Maxwell House Hotel in the city and declared that its coffee was “good to the last drop.” The phrase lives on as an advertising slogan.

Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

  • Cost of living: 5.1% more expensive than national average 

The Dallas-Fort-Worth-Arlington area has 7.9 million residents, making it the fourth-largest metro area in the U.S., per Statista. It has about 600,000 more residents than the next spot on the list, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land.

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah: Salt Lake City

  • Cost of living: 2.3% less expensive than national average

The Winter Olympics of 2002 put the spotlight on Salt Lake City as a place to live and visit. In the latter category, in 2022, the Visit Salt Lake organization booked 870,000 room nights for future conventions, Utah Business reported.

Burlington, Vermont, USA - October 12, 2017: Morning view of the uncovered outdoor pedestrian Church Street Marketplace in the downtown district.

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington

  • Cost of living: 2.3% more expensive than national average 

As with other states bordering Canada, Vermont has seen an influx of residents from its northern neighbor. The next-highest areas with residents that have migrated to Vermont? China, then Bosnia and Herzegovina. Perhaps some were drawn by the University of Vermont, a research university located in Burlington near Lake Champlain.

University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville Virginia

Virginia: Charlottesville

  • Cost of living: 3.4% less expensive than national average 

With about 24,000 students, the University of Virginia is a big driver of the Charlottesville economy. The largest job industry is educational services.

Downtown Seattle on a clear summer afternoon, taken from the ferry between Seattle and Bainbridge Island.

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

  • Cost of living: 12% more expensive than national average 

The average home value in Bellevue is $1.3 million, and in Seattle, to the west, it’s $827,000, according to Zillow. The area is dotted with the headquarters of prominent companies – they include Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks, Costco, Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Alaska Airlines – and it will take some of the biggest salaries to afford a home.

West-Virginia-Morgantown

West Virginia: Morgantown

  • Cost of living: 7.8% less expensive than national average 

Morgantown is very much a college town, with the University of West Virginia based there. Of the approximately 30,000 residents in Morgantown, the average age skews young at 24.4.

Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin: Madison

  • Cost of living: 3% less expensive than national average 

Madison, incorporated as a city in 1856, was named after James Madison, the fourth president of the United States. VisitMadison.com says there are 140 properties and districts, including Camp Randall and the Gates of Heaven Synagogue, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

Wyoming: Cheyenne

  • Cost of living: 6.8% less expensive than national average 

Cheyenne harkens back to the Old West, and it has maintained the feel of the Wild West in the downtown. It also hosts the Cheyenne Frontier Days, which bills itself as the “world’s largest rodeo and Western celebration.”

