The Math Shows VDE Can Go To $141

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $141.27 per unit.

With VDE trading at a recent price near $116.01 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.77% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VDE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are W & T Offshore Inc (Symbol: WTI), DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM), and Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO). Although WTI has traded at a recent price of $2.86/share, the average analyst target is 239.16% higher at $9.70/share. Similarly, BOOM has 67.60% upside from the recent share price of $17.90 if the average analyst target price of $30.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TALO to reach a target price of $20.14/share, which is 63.76% above the recent price of $12.30. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WTI, BOOM, and TALO:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Energy ETF VDE $116.01 $141.27 21.77% W & T Offshore Inc WTI $2.86 $9.70 239.16% DMC Global Inc BOOM $17.90 $30.00 67.60% Talos Energy Inc TALO $12.30 $20.14 63.76%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

