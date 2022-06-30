The Curious Reason That Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

In this video, I will talk about why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) keeps dropping and see whether it is company-specific news or a broader semiconductor issue. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has also shown some weakness recently, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is actually up on good news.

Fears of history repeating itself for Nvidia and its gaming segment might be one of the reasons the stock is down.

Last quarter, Nvidia said that it expects to take a $500 million hit in Q2 because of Chinese lockdowns and the termination of selling to Russia, which represented 2% of the company's revenue.

TSMC will hike the prices of certain chips by 6% in 2023.

A hacker group has claimed to have more than 450GB of data from AMD.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 29, 2022. The video was published on June 30, 2022.

