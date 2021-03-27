The Coolest Vending Machine Ever

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Imagine a high-tech vending machine so cool that with one click of your finger you could …

Source: Shutterstock

Take out a loan or mortgage. (We all know what a pain that is.)

Invest in stocks, bonds or any other asset class.

Buy a new insurance policy.

Buy a house for a fraction of what it costs today.

Even make money by loaning out your money.

Well, that day is coming … and it’s here in some cases.

It’s a revolution in finance that will make our lives easier, save us money and give folks more opportunities to make big money than ever before …

I’m not talking about a literal vending machine, of course. That’s a metaphor.

After all, there’s an app for everything these days … and you’ll be able to do all these things and so much more right from your smartphone or computer.

But this revolution is making it so that you will be able to do all of this in one place — without dealing with middlemen and their unnecessary fees.

I get pretty riled up even thinking about all the unnecessary fees we pay every day.

If you’ve ever owned a business or worked close to the money in someone else’s business, you know companies that facilitate credit card payments — called payment processors — can charge you over 3% of a transaction’s value.

I think it’s ridiculous that credit card companies and payment processors charge small businesses 3% of all transactions. I’m an owner of a small business myself, so I relate to this firsthand.

Blockchain technology will make today’s middlemen — like price-gouging payment processors — a thing of the past. The blockchain will process customer payments for a tiny fraction of what today’s payment processors charge.

And that’s just one small piece of the coming populist financial revolution. It encompasses everything from payment processors to the little guys taking on Wall Street, just as we are seeing with the whole GameStop (NYSE:GME) drama.

It may be David versus Goliath, but the “little guy” has a much bigger advantage than many people suspect.

The slingshot David has in his back pocket is the cryptocurrency market.

In the case of this high-tech vending machine, I’m talking specifically about decentralized finance, or DeFi for short. DeFi is a global movement toward an open financial system, and it is growing into a massive catalyst.

We are entering a new phase in the evolution of cryptocurrencies. In the first phase, the bulk of the gains belonged to Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) — the first, oldest and best-known cryptocurrency.

This new era belongs to hypergrowth altcoins — or any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin.

And that brings me to the million-dollar point.

Altcoins are not a currency in the traditional sense. They’re not trying to overtake the dollar or even become a new version of Bitcoin.

This is what 99% of people fail to understand.

Don’t think of altcoins as currencies. Think of them as revolutionary new software programs that will unleash tsunamis of productivity and profits … and that will make their owners very, very rich. Just like we saw with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and even Uber (NYSE:UBER) in the early days.

In this financial revolution, I’m not talking about buying shares of a company making the software. Thanks to DeFi, you can become an owner of the software directly by owning the altcoin.

The altcoin IS the ownership.

The total amount invested in DeFi has grown many times over in less than a year, and I think this number will multiply again over the coming year. The world’s biggest banks and stock exchanges are getting involved. So are consumer finance companies like American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Visa (NYSE:V). And then there are the tech firms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google, Microsoft, and more. All are piling into DeFi and other blockchain projects.

Despite all of this, we are still in the first inning. Smart investors who get in now may be able to set themselves up for life.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post The Coolest Vending Machine Ever appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.