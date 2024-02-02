The Cigna Group Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.03 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $3.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $6.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $51.11 billion from $45.75 billion last year.

The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

