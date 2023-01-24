The Biggest Question Lucid Needs to Answer

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) continues to be a market-darling electric vehicle (EV) stock, but it may not have the momentum investors think. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium highlights how the company has lost reservation holders in the last quarter and may lose more as people move away from $100,000 vehicles.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 20, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 23, 2023.

