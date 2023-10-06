The Banks: Value Stocks or Traps?

(0:45) - Is Now A Good Time To Start Investing In The Banking Industry?

Welcome to Episode #365 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The banks are back in the spotlight again and not for a good reason. The stocks have sunk again. The Regional Bank ETF (KRE) is down 10% over the last month. Some banks are even returning to their 52-week lows.

Is this a buying opportunity in the banks?

Value or Value Trap?

Just because a stock sells off, or hits 52-week lows, doesn’t mean it’s a value. Additionally, just because a company has cheap fundamentals, like a low P/E or P/S ratio, that doesn’t mean it’s always a value.

The key to finding true value stocks lies in the earnings.

Are earnings on the decline or on the rise? Are analysts raising earnings estimates or are they cutting them? A company can have a dirt-cheap P/E but if earnings are falling off a cliff, that does not mean that company is a deal.

Earnings are key to determining whether a company is a value or a trap.

5 Bank Stocks: Values or Traps?

1. Bank OZK ( OZK )

Bank OZK is a regional bank headquartered in Arkansas. It has big exposure to real estate, mostly through multi-family construction loans. Bank OZK recently raised its quarterly dividend 2.8%. It now yields 4.2%.

Shares of Bank OZK are down 10.7% over the last month. It is cheap on a P/E basis with a P/E of just 6.1.

3 estimates have been revised higher, with 1 revised lower, in the last 30 days for 2023. Earnings are expected to rise 25% in 2023.

Is Bank OZK a value or trap?

2. Bank of America ( BAC )

Bank of America is one of Berkshire Hathaway’s largest equity positions. It has been hitting new 52-week lows recently. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.

It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 7.6. Bank of America’s dividend is also yielding 3.7%.

For the full year, 1 estimate has been raised, and 1 lowered in the last week. Bank of America’s earnings are expected to rise 6.6% this year.

Is this a buying opportunity in Bank of America?

3. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC )

The PNC Financial Services Group is a large regional bank headquartered in Pittsburgh. Shares have plunged 23.8% year-to-date and over a 2-year basis are down 40.8%.

Shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.9. The PNC Financial Services Group also pays a dividend, currently yielding 5.1%.

1 estimate for 2023 has been raised, and 2 lowered in the last week. Earnings for the full year are expected to decline 3.4%.

Is The PNC Financial Services Group a value or a trap?

4. Comerica Inc. ( CMA )

Comerica is a regional bank with operations in Texas and Michigan and several other states. It has a market cap of $5.3 billion.

Shares of Comerica have fallen 39.9% year-to-date. It’s dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 5.1.

However, the analysts are bearish as 2 estimates have been cut for the full year in the last week but none have been raised in that time. Earnings are expected to fall 9% this year.

Comerica pays a dividend, currently yielding 6.8%.

Is Comerica a value or a trap?

5. WesBanco, Inc. ( WSBC )

WesBanco is a regional bank headquartered in West Virginia. It has a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Shares of WesBanco have sunk 32.5% year-to-date. The stock is cheap, but not as cheap as some of the other banks on this list. It has a forward P/E of 9.2.

The analysts have not made any changes to WesBanco’s full year earnings estimates in the last 60 days. But earnings are expected to fall 14.1% this year.

WesBanco pays a dividend, currently yielding 5.7%.

Should WesBanco be on a value investor’s short list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Value Traps?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of OZK in her personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

