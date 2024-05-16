The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Coupang

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coupang, presenting an average target of $25.86, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has increased by 19.89% from the previous average price target of $21.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coupang by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jennifer Han UBS Raises Buy $26.00 $18.50 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $25.00 John Yu Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 John Yu Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $19.00 John Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Peter Milliken Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $21.00 $18.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coupang. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coupang compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coupang's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Coupang's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coupang analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Coupang

Coupang Inc is an e-commerce company. It sells apparel, electronics, footwear, food products, furniture, nutritional supplements, and other products. Its segments include Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. The company generates maximum revenue from the Product Commerce segment. Product Commerce includes core retail (owned inventory) and marketplace offerings (third-party merchants) and Rocket Fresh, fresh grocery offering, as well as advertising products associated with these offerings.

Coupang: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Coupang showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.63% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coupang's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coupang's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coupang's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Coupang adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPNG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Aug 2021 Daiwa Capital Upgrades Outperform Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CPNG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.