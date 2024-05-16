The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Monday.Com

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Monday.Com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $261.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.11% from the previous average price target of $251.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Monday.Com's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Iwanyc Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $280.00 $275.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $270.00 $250.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $230.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $220.00 $250.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $277.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $260.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $270.00 $230.00 Silvan Tuerkcan Tigress Financial Raises Buy $280.00 $240.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Buy $280.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Monday.Com's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Monday.Com's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monday.Com analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Monday.Com's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Monday.Com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monday.Com's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monday.Com's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monday.Com's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Monday.Com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

