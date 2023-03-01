Textron (TXT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Textron said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $72.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.15%, the lowest has been 0.10%, and the highest has been 0.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is $84.92. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of $72.53.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is $13,847MM, an increase of 7.73%. The projected annual EPS is $4.58, an increase of 12.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.22%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 210,850K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,673K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,681K shares, representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 0.52% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 9,239K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,975K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,476K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,912K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,102K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing a decrease of 26.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,895K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

