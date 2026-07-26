Teva's Turnaround Is Working. Here's the 1 Thing That Could Send It Soaring Another 50%.

Key Points

Teva's pivot toward branded drugs is benefiting the company's underlying performance and its stock price.

While shares have pulled back recently, another big catalyst could play out in the years ahead.

With high potential to become a blockbuster drug, duvakitug could help send Teva shares higher.

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Year to date, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) shares have continued to recover. Thanks to the company's shifting focus from generic to branded drugs, this pharmaceutical stock has surged by around 85% over the past 12 months.

Although Teva may be pulling back lately, don't assume the turnaround rally is over. In addition to success with its initial round of commercially successful branded pharmaceuticals, the company has one key candidate in the pipeline that could be on the verge of becoming a blockbuster drug.

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Teva's branded drug transformation

As seen in Teva's first-quarter 2026 financials, generic drugs now barely make up a majority of the company's overall sales. Meanwhile, branded drugs, particularly recent hits like Austedo, Ajovy, and Uzedy, are experiencing mid-double-digit annual sales growth.

Management expects a drop in earnings per share (EPS), from $2.65 in 2025 to between $1.91 and $2.11 in 2026. However, much of this stems from the initial dilutive effect of Teva's recent acquisition of Emalex Biosciences. Starting next year, the anticipated launch of biosimilars, along with other factors, should contribute to a 30% increase in operating profit and adjusted EBITDA.. Furthermore, another emerging catalyst for Teva could drive the next big leap for shares.

The duvakitug catalyst

Next year, key drivers for the growth rebound include biosimilars, plus incremental sales growth for Teva's aforementioned flagship drugs. However, next year and beyond, duvakitug could be key to the company's further turnaround. The drug, which Teva co-developed with Sanofi, is currently in clinical trials as a treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

If phase 3 clinical trial results prove as promising as recently released phase 2b findings, this drug could be on the fast track toward commercialization. Management has previously guided for duvakitug to reach between $2 billion and $5 billion in peak annual sales. Considering this, any progress with duvakitug could drive yet another massive rally, especially as the stock sells for less than 10 times estimated 2027 earnings. This strongly suggests taking advantage of near-term weakness by making this stock a long-term buy.

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.