Tesla’s (TSLA) Bold AI Pivot Drives 2% Rally Despite Sales Setbacks

Tesla (TSLA) shares rose 2% on Monday after Morgan Stanley (MS) reinstated the electric-vehicle maker as its top U.S. auto pick, citing its bold push into artificial intelligence and robotics as a potential growth engine. The analyst note, released by longtime Tesla bull Adam Jonas, highlighted that despite recent setbacks—including a 45% slump in European sales and Tesla's first annual deliveries drop in 2024—the company's pivot beyond autos could unlock significant long-term value. Investors are now weighing whether this diversified approach can overcome headwinds in its core business.





Jonas reaffirmed his aggressive $430 price target, underscoring that Tesla’s transformation into a multifaceted tech company remains an attractive proposition despite near-term challenges. He noted that if deliveries dip in 2025, it may offer an attractive entry point for investors. The report comes amid a broader market correction in which the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks have retreated from their late-2024 peaks, reflecting heightened concerns over valuation and competitive pressures from both domestic and international rivals.





As Tesla continues to innovate and expand its focus beyond traditional automotive sales, its ambitious transformation into a tech-centric company could herald a new era of growth. With robust backing from Morgan Stanley and a promising outlook for its AI and robotics divisions, Tesla is positioning itself to thrive even as it navigates near-term headwinds in key markets.Looking ahead, Tesla’s performance in upcoming quarters will be closely watched by investors seeking to determine whether its strategic pivots can ultimately drive sustainable growth. If the company can execute on its vision and overcome challenges such as declining sales in Europe, it may well emerge as a leader in the evolving tech landscape, providing significant upside potential for its shareholders.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

