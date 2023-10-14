Tesla's Price Cuts: What You Really Need to Know

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been cutting prices all year and added another cut in just the last few weeks. But the impact on the business may not be what investors think. Margins are dropping and shipments aren't rising as a result of the price cuts.

In this video, Travis Hoium examines the trends in production, costs, and margins for Tesla and shows why the company may be in a tougher position than a lot of observers think.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 11, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BYD and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

