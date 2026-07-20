Tesla's Earnings Setup: Most of the Good News Is Already Out

There’s a peculiar dynamic that surrounds Tesla every quarter, and it’s worth pausing on before Wednesday evening.

Unlike almost any other large-cap company, Tesla tells you how it did before it tells you how it did. The delivery figures land weeks ahead of the financials, which means that by the time management steps onto theearnings callon July 22nd, investors already know the most important operational number of the quarter.

What’s left is the harder question: what did it cost to get there, and what comes next?



Image Source: StockCharts

Delivery Numbers Impress Ahead of Earnings Announcement

This quarter, the delivery number was genuinely impressive. Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter — 467,762 Model 3 and Model Y units, plus 12,364 across other models — comfortably clearing most estimates.

That’s a 34% sequential jump and a 25% increase from a year ago, making it Tesla’s strongest quarter for EV sales since the third quarter of 2025. For a company that spent much of the past two years fielding questions about demand saturation, that’s a meaningful rebuttal.

But a sophisticated reading requires understanding why the number was so strong, and here the picture gets more nuanced. A significant driver was elevated gasoline prices stemming from the Middle East conflict, which pushed cost-conscious consumers toward electric vehicles.

International markets did the heavy lifting: Europe showed robust momentum, and China staged a strong rebound in May, snapping a two-month streak of year-over-year declines. U.S. demand, by contrast, remained comparatively soft. The uncomfortable parallel is to the third quarter of 2025, when a similar surge materialized as American buyers rushed to beat the expiration of federal EV tax credits — a temporary pull-forward that borrowed from future quarters.

Whether this quarter’s strength proves durable or similarly borrowed is the question management will need to address on the call.

Tesla’s Rating Improves as Estimates Jump

Now to the projections themselves. The Zacks Consensus Earnings Estimate for the quarter stands at 50 cents per share on revenues of $25.8 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 25% and 14.7%, respectively. Encouragingly, that earnings estimate has been revised upward by five cents over the past 60 days — which means analysts are nudging their expectations higher into the print.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the full year, the consensus calls for revenues of $103.3 billion, up 8.9%, and EPS of $2.15, representing a healthy 29.5% increase.

One segment deserving more attention than it typically receives is energy storage, which quietly delivered the quarter’s other standout result. Tesla deployed 13.5 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter — up 53% sequentially and 40% year over year, driven by stronger-than-anticipated demand for Megapack and Powerwall. In a world of surging data-center power requirements and strained electrical grids, this business has become a legitimate secondary growth engine.

Then there’s the story that actually drives Tesla’s valuation: autonomy and artificial intelligence. The company now operates unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Miami, with supervised service in the San Francisco Bay Area — real, tangible progress that shouldn’t be dismissed.

Yet Tesla TSLA still has considerable ground to make up against Alphabet’s Waymo, the acknowledged frontrunner, and Elon Musk has already pushed back the robotaxi timeline. The Optimus humanoid robot program tells a similar story; on the first-quarter call, Musk candidly described production as “quite slow” and said output this year was “literally impossible to predict.”

Musk’s ambition carries a rising price tag. Tesla lifted its 2026 capital expenditure forecast from $20 billion to $25 billion, and management has warned that free cash flow could turn negative as spending on AI and autonomous driving accelerates. Investors will want clarity on Wednesday about how long that investment phase runs and what milestones justify it.

What the Zacks Model Reveals

Tesla’s earnings track record is mixed but improving. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has topped EPS estimates three times and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 5.48%.

Our proprietary model points toward a beat this time. Tesla carries an Earnings ESP of +5.31% paired with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). When a positive Earnings ESP combines with a Zacks Rank of #3 or better, our research shows a positive surprise follows roughly 70% of the time.

Options markets are pricing in a move of about 7.6% in either direction after the report, notably wider than the 4.4% average move over the past four quarters. Expectations, in other words, are elevated in both directions.

Tesla possesses a formidable brand, genuine technological leadership, and multiple platforms that could prove transformational. The delivery rebound appears real, the energy business is compounding nicely, and a Q2 earnings beat looks more likely than not.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.