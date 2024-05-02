Tesla: Buy More or Sell It Right Now?

(1:00) - Does Tesla Fit Into Your Portfolio Right Now?

(9:15) - Breaking Down Tesla’s Performance And Where It Could Be Heading

(13:30) - What Impact Could A More Affordable Tesla Have On The Stock?

(17:40) - Are Robotaxi’s The Thing of The Future or Is It Being Over Blown?

(25:15) - Technical Breakdown of Tesla: Should You Be Buying?

(30:00) - Will People Be Renting Out Their Tesla’s Using Turo?

(35:10) - Episode Roundup: TSLA, UBER

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #400 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life. This is a special episode as Tracey celebrates the four hundredth episode of the show.

Thanks for tuning in for the last 9 years. The Zacks Market Edge Podcast launched in 2015. It’s been a wild ride ever since.

Thanks for leaving comments and giving it thumbs up reviews on YouTube.

Tesla in the Spotlight

This week, Tracey is joined by Dave Bartosiak, Zacks Stock Strategist, and resident automotive expert, to talk about what is going on at Tesla.

Tesla recently missed on earnings for the third quarter in a row. It also announced a 10% reduction in its workforce and has apparently done additional layoffs in select segments, including the Supercharger group. Several top executives have been laid off or quit this year.

Meanwhile, EV sales have slowed in the US, but also globally. Tesla is feeling it as the Zacks Consensus on revenue for 2024 shows growth of just 3%.

Is This a Buying Opportunity in Tesla or Should You Sell It?

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) has been an extraordinary stock over the last 5 years. It has gained 964% in that period. But after peaking in 2021, the shares have taken a tumble.

Over the last 2-years, Tesla shares are down 37.7%. They also remain weak in 2024, down 27.2% year-to-date.

Is Tesla on sale?

7 earnings estimates have been cut in the last 7 days for 2024 with just one revised higher. This has pushed the Zacks Consensus down to $2.48. That’s an earnings decline of 20.5% as it made $3.12 last year.

But analysts see a rebound in 2025 of 32.5%.

Tesla isn’t cheap, either, with a forward P/E of 74.

Tesla is a Zacks Strong Sell

Tesla is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The Zacks Rank is based on changes to analyst earnings estimates. It has a Zacks Strong Sell recommendation due to the cuts to the earnings estimates. But this is just a short-term recommendation of 1 to 3 months.

Some Tesla shareholders have owned the shares for more than 5 years.

Should you buy more Tesla and add to your position or should you sell your shares and get out?

What Else Should You Know About Tesla in 2024?

Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.