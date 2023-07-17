Tesla Completes First Cybertruck Build Overcoming Delays

(RTTNews) - After a two-year delay, Tesla (TSLA) has finally constructed its first Cybertruck, the company announced in a tweet on Saturday. The tweet showcased a group of workers wearing hard hats around the sleek electric pickup truck, which was assembled at Tesla's Gigafactory near Austin, Texas.

The unveiling of the Cybertruck prototype took place in 2019, with Tesla initially planning to commence production by late 2021. The prototype featured a striking design, resembling a large metallic trapezoid on wheels, constructed from a durable stainless-steel alloy. However, during a demonstration in 2019, the supposedly unbreakable windows of the truck shattered when a metal ball was thrown at them.

Tesla remained relatively tight-lipped about its plans for the highly anticipated vehicle. In 2021, the company announced an updated version of the Cybertruck, citing supply chain challenges as a reason for the delay in introducing new vehicles as initially promised by CEO Elon Musk.

Nevertheless, in January of this year, Tesla confirmed its intentions to initiate production of the Cybertruck later in 2023. The company has previously indicated that mass production of the vehicle is expected to commence in 2024.

With the Cybertruck, Tesla ventures into the competitive electric pickup market, where it will face rivals such as Rivian's R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.