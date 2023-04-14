Tesco (TSCDF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Tesco said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCDF is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.05% to 2,885K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.87% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesco is $3.54. The forecasts range from a low of $2.90 to a high of $4.23. The average price target represents an increase of 49.87% from its latest reported closing price of $2.36.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco is $65,655MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 11K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 100.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDF by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Rodgers Brothers holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 141.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDF by 54.40% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

