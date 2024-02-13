Teradata Falls After Q1 Outlook Comes In Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) shares are falling more than 22 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company's projection for first-quarter earnings came in below the Street estimates.

The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.53-$0.57, while analysts are looking for $0.74 per share.

Currently, shares are at $37.70, down 22.83 percent from the previous close of $48.79 on a volume of 2,144,480.

