TELUS (TU) GenAI Tool Awarded Privacy by Design Certification

TELUS Corporation TU recently announced that it has become the first company in the world to achieve international certification in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1) for its generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) customer support tool.



The certification highlights TU’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of privacy and data protection while continuously enhancing the customer experience through innovation.



The evaluation of the GenAI tool was carried out by KPMG, an international auditing and advisory firm, which affirmed its alignment with global privacy standards and the stringent requirements outlined in the ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design Standard.



Powered by Fuel iX, the GenAI tool offers TELUS customers quick and intuitive responses to their inquiries, delivering a smooth digital experience that emphasizes user privacy and convenience. FueliX is an enterprise-grade AI engine provided by TELUS International.



In order to address challenges associated with GenAI, TU has implemented a comprehensive Responsible AI program, which includes a stringent risk management assessment in alignment with the ISED Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems.



In addition, it employs a collaborative and thorough testing approach known as Purple Teaming, integrating adversarial testing (red-teaming) with defensive techniques (blue-teaming) to enhance the accuracy and security of its AI applications. TU also provides clear information on how the GenAI tool functions and its limitations while adhering to a robust data ethics framework coupled with ongoing human oversight to ensure the system's integrity.



Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, TU is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada. It provides a range of telecommunications solutions along with network services, healthcare software and technology solutions, mobile technologies equipment and data services through its two business segments, namely TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and TELUS International (DLCX).



To gain a greater share in the cybersecurity market, TU recently acquired Vumetric Cybersecurity – a leading cybersecurity provider of advanced penetration testing – to find vulnerabilities in companies across Canada and North America.



TELUS will be integrating Vumetric's specialized digital platform to expand its security services, such as Advisory Services and Cyber Defence. Vumetric's platform is compatible with major cloud platforms and offers a modern and user-focused approach to cybersecurity testing. This service streamlines penetration testing and enables businesses to strengthen their security proactively and efficiently.



It is also spending more than $24 billion across Ontario, $17 billion in British Columbia and more than $16 billion across Alberta to augment its network footprint over the next five years to drive innovation and growth. It has committed to investing $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to promote socio-economic development for the nation.



At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 19% compared with the sub-industry's decline of 12.3% in the past year.





