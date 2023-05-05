Telus (TU) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Telus said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telus. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TU is 0.28%, a decrease of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 340,636K shares. The put/call ratio of TU is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telus is 23.72. The forecasts range from a low of 20.88 to a high of $27.13. The average price target represents an increase of 12.79% from its latest reported closing price of 21.03.

The projected annual revenue for Telus is 20,819MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 21,661K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 18,099K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 18,011K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,460K shares, representing a decrease of 80.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 54.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,488K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,167K shares, representing an increase of 32.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TU by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 14,072K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,154K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Telus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Company leverages its global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Its longstanding commitment to putting its customers first fuels every aspect of its business, making the company a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing its commitment to provides Canadians with access to superior technology that connects the company to the people, resources and information that make people's lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

