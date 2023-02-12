TELUS (TU) Declares $0.35 Dividend

TELUS said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $20.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.87%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for TELUS is $24.80. The forecasts range from a low of $21.12 to a high of $28.23. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of $20.43.

The projected annual revenue for TELUS is $20,819MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELUS. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TU is 0.35%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 349,893K shares. The put/call ratio of TU is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 21,661K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 51.82% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 18,118K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 97.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TU by 3,605.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 18,011K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,460K shares, representing a decrease of 80.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 14,154K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,561K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TU by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,078K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,357K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Telus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Company leverages its global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Its longstanding commitment to putting its customers first fuels every aspect of its business, making the company a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing its commitment to provides Canadians with access to superior technology that connects the company to the people, resources and information that make people's lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

